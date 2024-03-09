Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 106022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Specifically, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 110,156 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $5,164,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,195 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,541.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

