Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 101.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

