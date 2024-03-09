Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Steelcase worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

