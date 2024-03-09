Stephanie Zapata Moore Sells 98,020 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
