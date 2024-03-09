Stephanie Zapata Moore Sells 98,020 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

