Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 12,819 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PML. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.