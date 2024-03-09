Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 612 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $106.37.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

