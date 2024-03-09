Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,770 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.30 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

