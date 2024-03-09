Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.