Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Matador Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.