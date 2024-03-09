Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STVN opened at €29.35 ($31.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.49 and its 200-day moving average is €29.69. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

