Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 364,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKX opened at $83.83 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

