Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,221 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $58.28 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.