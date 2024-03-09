Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,706 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.