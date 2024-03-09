Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,096 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lantheus worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.