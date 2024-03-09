Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $7,435,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United States Steel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:X opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.