Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Target by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

