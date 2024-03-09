Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lumen Technologies Call Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 29,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 17,321 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 30,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 220,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

