Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rivian Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 327,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 188,038 call options.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.