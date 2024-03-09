StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:COE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

