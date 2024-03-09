StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.