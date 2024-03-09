StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

