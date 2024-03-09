StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
