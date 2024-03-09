StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.