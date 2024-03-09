StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

