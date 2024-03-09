StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

