StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.