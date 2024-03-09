StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 183,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

