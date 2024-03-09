StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.