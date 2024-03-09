StockNews.com Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $528.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.