StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAR. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

NYSE:PAR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.