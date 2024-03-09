Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUM opened at $42.99 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

