Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sun Country Airlines worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,237,123 shares of company stock valued at $67,786,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

