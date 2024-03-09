Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 140744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SG

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.