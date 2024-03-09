Take-Two Interactive Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 18,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 9,476 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

