Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $149.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

