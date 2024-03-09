Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

