Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.58. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,400,830,000 after acquiring an additional 415,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

