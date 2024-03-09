Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.81

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.81 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 152.20 ($1.93). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 2,324,183 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angus Macpherson bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £100,640 ($127,731.95). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

