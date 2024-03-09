Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

