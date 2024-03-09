Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

TCBI stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

