The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.40

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $19.85. The InterGroup shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $44.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The InterGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The InterGroup by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The InterGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The InterGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

