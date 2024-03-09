The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,412 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Joint worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

