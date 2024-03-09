The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,737,761.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

