The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,737,761.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
