The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,156,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,586 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.91 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

