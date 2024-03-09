Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $19.91 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

