Thomas A. Bradley Buys 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.