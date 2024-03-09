TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.
In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $1,438,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
