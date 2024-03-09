Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.78. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.