Todd M. Cleveland Sells 11,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,077.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
IES Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $113.55 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
