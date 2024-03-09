Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.45

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $15.31. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5,186 shares changing hands.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

