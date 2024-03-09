Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,553 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

KBWY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1315 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.