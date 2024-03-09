Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 202.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $206.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $152.26 and a 1-year high of $208.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $2.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

